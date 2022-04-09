Text books should meet demands specific to each region in the State: Rohith Chakrathirtha

Rohith Chakrathirtha speaking at Mangaluru Lit Fest - 2022 on Saturday | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Writer Aravind Chokkadi, however, differs with the view and says there is diversity even within regions

Columist and Chairperson of Textbook Review Committee Rohit Chakrathirtha on Saturday expressed the need for Indianising text books on science, mathematics and other subjects to meet specific demands of each regions in Karnataka.

Speaking at the session on “Analysis of Textbooks” on the second and concluding day of two-day Mangaluru Lit Fest on Saturday here, Mr. Chakrathirtha said he was against having single text book, which, he said will not truly meet the diverse needs of different regions of Karnataka.

“We have to Indianise the text books on Social Science, Mathematics, Science and other subjects which meets regional specific requirements. These textbooks should have content that reflects ethos of those regions.”

Differing with Mr. Chakrathirtha, writer and teacher Aravinda Chokkadi said its difficult to have regional specific textbooks as there is diversity in regions too. “Each individual is different and we cannot have textbook for each individual. The textbooks should meet the broad requirements,” he said and added, “The content in the text book should be less and there should be more stress on building thinking ability of the child.”

The need of the hour, Mr. Chokkadi said, was resourceful teachers, who will help in knowledge creation.

To a question, Mr. Chakrathirtha said rote learning is among the concepts of Indian teaching methodology which has been unfortunately projected as anathema for students. There is a scientific basis for teaching vedas and Sanskrit grammer concepts through rote learning as it builds vocabulary of the child.

Mr. Chokkadi said some of the concepts are taught through rote learning. What is being opposed is mechanical rote learning, which adds pressure on students. Mr. Chaktrathirta and Mr. Chokkadi agreed that grammar is essential part of teaching languages.

In the session on “Kashmir Files: Reel and Real”, actor and theatre person Prakash Belawadi said while dealing with contemporary issues in a movie it is a challenge to give a convincing conclusion. The violence showed in Kashmir Files is not exagarrated and the victims of this violence are still around.

Mr. Belawadi said success of Kashmir Files is not because of Bollywood but because of people. The film has been well received across the country with Mumbai alone screening the movie in about 800 screens. This shows that countrymen are keen to know the truth, he said.

There was session on “Civilisation Narratives” by writers Nitin Sridhar, Ami Ganatra and Saiswaroopa Iyer. There was also session on “Kannadada Rajamanetanagalu” by Sonda Lakshmeesha Hegde and V. Anuradha.