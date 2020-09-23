Testing being ramped upto cover vulnerable people

MANGALURU

Even while making extensive use of the 51 mobile testing units and ensuring the availability of RT-PCR test reports within 24 hours, the Dakshina Kannada district administration is getting an additional 60,000 rapid antigen testing kits to cover the vulnerable population.

These are among the steps taken by the district administration as part of the efforts to bring down case fatality ratio from 2.5 % now.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra told The Hindu that RT-PCR test, the gold standard for detection of COVID-19, is being held at laboratories of the Government Wenlock Hospital and at eight private medical colleges. “Since the last one week, an average of 3,000 RT-PCR tests are being conducted a day,” he said and added that these results were made available within 24 hours.

Rapid antigen tests too are being carried out, while action has been taken to procure an additional 60,000 rapid antigen testing kits. As many as 51 mobile testing units are being put to optimal use, of which 30 are functioning in Mangaluru, where COVID-19 cases are high.

A second round of survey of the vulnerable population is nearing completion with nearly 80 % of them having been already tested, he said.

A few days ago, the State government ordered empanelment of 60 private hospitals in the district under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka Scheme to enable free treatment for all COVID-19 patients.

Expressing the need for early tests, senior physician Hansraj Alva from Vinaya Hospital in the city said: “Early detection of COVID-19 only can save patients from serious health effects.”

Dr. Alva said that the 60 private hospitals require better testing facilities, which included rapid antigen testing kits.