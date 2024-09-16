Tension prevails on B.C. Road during Id procession

Tension prevailed for a while on B.C. Road on Monday, September 16, when a large number of people took part in the annual Id procession, while at the same time, many Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists gathered in the town following a voice message in social media which challenged to stop the procession. The voice message circulated earlier went viral in social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a recent statement by VHP’s South Karnataka Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell during a public Ganesha festival function in Mangaluru that VHP activists can block procession of Muslims, a voice message reportedly by a former Bantwal Town Municipal Council president Mohammed Sharief challenging the activists to block the Id procession on B.C. Road went viral on social media. The Bantwal Town Police filed a case against Sharief in this connection.

In response, activists of VHP and its affiliated units including Bajarang Dal, including Mr. Pumpwell, from across Dakshina Kannada, assembled in large numbers at Rakteshwari Daivastana on B.C. Road. Meanwhile, devout Muslims took out the Id procession from B.C. Road Junction to Mittabail Masjid.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Mr. Pumpwell and other activists began to march from the daivasthana towards B.C. Road junction, the police prevented them by placing barricades. Meanwhile, the Id procession ended at the masjid around noon. As police started to disperse VHP activists, the situation flared up when VHP activists saw some youths moving on two-wheelers and flashing some flags. The police convinced VHP activists to leave the place and brought the situation under control.

Earlier, on Sunday, Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, expressed apprehension over the misuse of Id procession for creating unrest and had asked police to ban Id processions.

Criticising the conduct of Dr. Shetty, DYFI State president Muneer Katipalla said in a statement on Monday that instead of acting as an MLA and ensuring peaceful conduct of the Id procession, Dr. Shetty turned out as the hater of a community. Dr. Shetty has done little development work, but takes every opportunity to spread hatred between communities and reap political benefit out of it, Mr. Katipalla alleged.

Ignoring the campaign against Id procession, people in some other parts near Mangaluru distributed sweets and juice to devout Muslims who took part in the Id procession in places like Mani and Anantady. “The elected representatives should learn from these villagers. These villagers have given a befitting reply to (Mangaluru City) MLAs and VHP activists,” Mr. Katipalla said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.