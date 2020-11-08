Tension prevails at fishing harbour

Mangaluru

08 November 2020 00:59 IST

Tension prevailed for a while at the Koderi fishing harbour near Byndoor in Udupi district on Saturday following a clash between fishermen from Koderi and Uppunda over the auction of the catch.

The fishermen from Koderi were protesting against shifting the auction venue to the western part of the Koderi fishing jetty.

As fishermen from Uppunda started to come towards the jetty with their catch, the Koderi fishermen reportedly placed boats to stop their entry.

Advertising

Advertising

It was in the evening that the Uppunda boats entered the jetty and unloaded their catch. Soon after the fish was unloaded, the two groups clashed with each other. The police had to use force to disperse them.