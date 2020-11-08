Mangaluru

Tension prevails at fishing harbour

Tension prevailed for a while at the Koderi fishing harbour near Byndoor in Udupi district on Saturday following a clash between fishermen from Koderi and Uppunda over the auction of the catch.

The fishermen from Koderi were protesting against shifting the auction venue to the western part of the Koderi fishing jetty.

As fishermen from Uppunda started to come towards the jetty with their catch, the Koderi fishermen reportedly placed boats to stop their entry.

It was in the evening that the Uppunda boats entered the jetty and unloaded their catch. Soon after the fish was unloaded, the two groups clashed with each other. The police had to use force to disperse them.

