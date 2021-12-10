Tenders called for widening Malpe-Hebri stretch of NH 169A

MANGALURU

The ₹355 crore project is scheduled for completion within 24 months of finalising the bids

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has agreed to release ₹355 crore for widening National Highway 169A (Malpe-Tirthahalli via Udupi) to four lanes between Malpe and Hebri in Udupi district. This would allow taking up of work on widening NH 169A between Malpe beach and Karavali Junction (3.7 km) and Parkala-Hebri (25.4 km).

On December 6, the National Highways division of Karnataka Public Works Department invited tenders under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The last date to submit bids is January 25, 2022. The contract could be awarded in about two months thereafter. The winning bidder would have 24 months to complete the project after the letter of consent is issued.

Executive Engineer, NH division, Shivamogga, L.C. Bharamaraddi said the total cost of civil works is pegged at ₹258.04 crore. The project involves widening the highway into four lanes with paved shoulders and improvement of junctions. While ₹53 crore would be spent on land acquisition, the balance amount would be for agency charges, provision of ambulance, five-year maintenance, afforestation expenses.

The work on widening NH 169A between Karavali Junction in Udupi and Parkala is almost complete, except for a stretch of 900 metres,

Crucial road

NH 169A is crucial road connecting Udupi district with neighbouring Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts via Agumbe ghat. The traffic volume has increased considerably over the years with an increase in patients visiting hospitals in Manipal and pilgrims travelling between Sringeri and Udupi. The narrow Hiriyadka-Hebri stretch poses a challenge to drivers on account of multiple curves.

Specifications

The highway would be widened to 24 metres with a 9-metre carriageway on each side, a 1.5-metre median in urban and a 4-metre median in rural areas, paved shoulders and shoulder drains. The department requires 21.49 hectares of land, including 10 hectares of government land, for the widening work.

While the stretch between Malpe and Parkala would have concrete surface, that between Parkala and Hebri would have bitumen surface. Acquisition of private land is necessary in Malpe, Hiriyadka, Perdur and Hebri. Work involves construction of major bridges at Putthige near Hiriyadka and Shivapura near Hebri. The existing road would be realigned wherever possible to eliminate sharp curves.

Project: Four-laning of NH 169A between Malpe and Hebri

Karavali Junction (Udupi) – Parkala, 7km: 6.1 km completed; 810 mt in Parkala and 90 mt in Indrali pending (concrete road)

Malpe-Karavali Junction, 3.7 km: Being tendered (concrete road)

Parkala-Hebri, 25.4 km: Being tendered (bitumen road)

Width of each carriageway: 9 mts

Width of the median: 1.5 mts in urban and 4 mts in rural areas

Total width of project highway: 24 mts including two carriageways, paved shoulders and sholder drains

Land required: 21.49 hectares

Land acquisition cost: 53 crore

Civil work cost: 258 crore

Total project cost including sundry works: Rs. 355 cr

Execution mode: Engineering, Procurement and Construction (government funding)

Last date to submit bids: January 25, 2022

