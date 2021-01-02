Tender voices fill schools in twin districts after nine months

A good number of students turned up for classes in their schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Friday.

While most came to their institutions with the consent of their parents, a few parents did not send their children to schools. Some students were out of town and told their teachers that they will attend classes from Monday.

Many of the institutions in the twin districts were fully decked up to welcome students and the scenes resembled the one that is seen during the start of a new academic year generally on June 1. As the day began in the instituitons, School Development and Management Committee members arranged to bring students in a procession.

After undergoing thermal screening, students entered their classrooms forming lines to the claps of teachers who stood on either side at many schools, including the Government School in Dadddalkadu in Bantwal and Sri Rama Primary Schools, Karandady in Majoor of Kaup taluk of Udupi.

Teachers of Government Higher Primary School, Aletty in Sullia taluk, placed a pot filled with water and flower petals at the school entrance to welcome their students, while some schools presented masks to students.

As per standard operating procedure, teachers and other staff members underwent the mandatory RT-PCR test and those found negative reported for duty. Students were called in batches of 20 for classes of two-three hour sessions in the morning and afternoon. While sessions for Class 10 were held in the morning, Class 9 students attended sessions in the afternoon in secondary schools. In higher primary schools, Class 7 was conducted in the morning and Class 6 in the afternoon.

Class 10 student Chetan P. from Government Secondary School in Chelyar, near Surathkal, was among the many excited to be on campus after the long break. “I had enough of online classes where writing assignments consumed time. Now, writing will be restricted to classrooms,” he said with a smile.

Challenging task

Science and English teacher at Government HPS, Nelyadi, Vimal Kumar, said that teachers would find it challenging to bring back students to the classroom environment. “It is a gradual process and we are ready to take up the challenge,” he added.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy said that schools have been asked to divide students into groups which should be commensurate with the number of teachers. All safety guidelines were being followed.

N.H. Nagur, DDPI from Udupi, said that a teacher in Brahmavar and and a First Divisional Assistant in Hebri tested positive for COVID-19 and they were under home isolation.

Deputy Director of Pre University Education Mohammed Imtiyaz said that 1,000 students, who come from neighbouring Kerala, have been asked to attend only with COVID-19 negative certificate.