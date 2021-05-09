Tender coconut abhishekam at Subrahmanya temple

Udupi District BJP workers arranged for abhishekam of 1,008 tender coconuts at the Muchlukodu Sri Subrahmanya Temple in Udupi on Sunday. The abhishekam was organised to ward off the ill-effects of COVID-19 infection and give strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the country through this difficult period, said a statement from Udupi District BJP unit.

The abhishekam was performed in the presence of Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji of Puthige Mutt, Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt and Sri Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swamiji of Palimar Mutt.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat, Udupi District BJP president K. Suresh Nayak and Chairman of Coastal Development Authority Mattar Rathnakar Hegde took part in the event in which the general public were barred from attending because of lockdown restrictions.

A statement from Pejawar Mutt said that people from across the country made donations for conducting the abhishekam. An amount of ₹12,000 from the donation will be given to Neelavara Goshala to take care of one cattle for a year. A sum of ₹10,000 each from the donation amount will also be used to give scholarship to two poor students. An amount of ₹5,000 each from the donation amount will be given to two ambulance drivers providing free ambulance services in Udupi, the release said.