Ten teams to take part in third edition of ‘Kudla Pili Parba’

Updated - October 09, 2024 07:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Ten ‘tiger dance’ teams will take part in the third edition of ‘Kudla Pili Parba’ being organised by Kudla Samskrutika Prathishtana at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on October 11.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, prathishtana honorary president Giridhar Setty said they restricted entry to 10 teams because of the prevailing code of conduct for byelection to Karnataka Legislative Council’s Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities Constituency. As many as 15 teams participated in the inaugural edition, while 12 teams took in the second edition in 2023.

Mr. Shetty said of the 10 teams, four are new ones. The event will start at 10 a.m. and end around 10 p.m. The top three teams will receive prize money of ₹5 lakh, ₹3 lakh, and ₹2 lakh. There will be 10 individual prizes and each is priced ₹25,000. Every participating team will get ₹50,000. The prize winners will be decided by a panel of seven umpires, including two third umpires.

Actors Rishab Shetty, Raj B. Shetty, Rupesh Shetty, Devdas Kapikad, and Bhojraj Vamanjoor will attend the event, he said.

Published - October 09, 2024 07:54 pm IST

