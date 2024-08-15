Ten new Indira Canteens – the flagship government canteens to provide food at affordable cost – will start shortly in Dakshina Kannada district, said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in Mangaluru on August 15.

Speaking at the district level Independence Day programme, the district In-charge Minister said, “Of the 10 new canteens, one each will be opened in Baikampady and Bunder. Of the 10 new canteens, work on four canteens have been completed, and they will be begin operations soon. Work is on at the remaining six places. The district now has five canteens in Mangaluru city, and one each in Ullal, Bantwal, Puttur and Sullia, where food is being provided as per the new menu that serves local needs.”

Basic infrastructure

Mr. Rao said ₹19 crore has been sanction this year for improvement of basic infrastructure and upgradation of taluk hospitals and primary health centres in the district. Money has been sanctioned for repair of health sub-centres and construction of new sub-centres. ₹4 crore has been sanctioned for construction of a primary health centre in Machhina village of Belthangady taluk while ₹1.4 crore has been set apart for development projects in Puttur taluk hospital.

As many as 88,730 patients have opted for Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Health Insurance scheme in 2023-24 in Dakshina Kannada, and the government has borne cost of treatment of ₹113.88 crore. Under the National Programme for Control of Blindness, as many as 1,396 patients have undergone free cataract operation.

The Puneet Rajkumar Hrudayajyoti Scheme was implemented in Dakshina Kannada since April. Till now, 3,534 patients have undergone ECG of which 61 were sent to specialist hospitals following tele-consultation. As many as 52 ‘brain dead’ persons have donated their organs so far in Mangaluru.

At the Wenlock Government Hospital, the new ₹53 crore new surgical block has started operations. Work is on to construct a 35-bed dialysis centre, Geriatric ward and Cath Lab. A 50-bed Critical Care block has been sanctioned for the hospital, the Minister said.

The State Government has planned to develop an integrated township in Mangaluru. Under the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Vikas Scheme 2.0, Karnataka has set apart ₹2,000 crore for improvment of infrastructure in 10 cities.

Under Phase 4 of Chief Minister Nagarothana Scheme, ₹130 crore has been sanction for 320 development projects in Dakshina Kannada.

Title deeds to 58,209 persons under Section 94C of Karnataka Land Revenue Act and to 28,161 persons under Section 94CC of the Act have been given so far to those staying on government land in the district, the Minister said.