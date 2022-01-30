Ten deaths, 1,206 new COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Dakshina Kannada reported five COVID-19 deaths and 627 new cases, including 40 from two clusters, on Saturday. With 795 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,792. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 7.7%.

With 13,620 people getting vaccinated, the total number in Dakshina Kannada has reached 31.92 lakh of which 17.32 lakh have taken the first dose and 14.29 the second. As many as 30,529 people have taken the precautionary dose so far.

In Udupi district, five COVID-19 patients died and 579 new cases were reported. Of these, 346 patients are symptomatic while 233 patients are asymptomatic. With 1,036 patients discharged, the active cases stood at 5,642. The TPR was 18.29%. As many as 10.1 lakh people have taken the first dose, 8.54 lakh their second, and 24,018 people have taken precautionary dose so far in Udupi district.