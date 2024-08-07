Temporary restoration measures being taken up at Kettikal, says Deputy Commissioner

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Wednesday said he has directed the departments concerned to immediately execute temporary restoration measures to address the landslip issue at Kettikal on NH 169 as suggested by experts.

Mr. Muhilan told reporters here that two scientists from the Geological Survey of India visited the affected stretch along the Mangaluru-Karkala NH 169 near Vamanjoor on Tuesday and Wednesday. He accompanied them with other revenue officials and the National Highways Authority of India Mangaluru project director Abudlla Javed Azmi on Wednesday.

The scientists identified two more locations susceptible to fresh landslips in the area and suggested remedial measures. They also asked authorities to regulate the water flowing through the hill-cutting by properly channelising the flow. The DC said these temporary measures would be taken up immediately.

Residents of some houses atop the hillock were already shifted to safer locations in view of the anticipated damage to their houses, the DC added.

