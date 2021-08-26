Temporary police canteen closed

MANGALURU

26 August 2021 18:50 IST

The temporary police canteen set up on the premises of the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate has served food to 84,000 personnel in its four months of operation since April 20 this year. It was closed on August 20.

With police personnel and Home Guards finding it difficult to get food due to closure of hotels during the lockdown to tackle the second wave of COVID-19, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and other police officers decided to start the police canteen in the parking area.

Apart from personnel finding it difficult to get food, those living away from their families made use of the facility. Every day, nearly 700 persons went to the canteen for food served in the morning, afternoon and night.

As many as eight personnel were involved in preparing food. It included Armed Police Constables Abdul Kanawade, Shakeel Todalabaagi, Lakkappa G. and Siddarooda and Home Guards Usha, Shubha, Manjula and Selestine D’Souza.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Armed Reserve (CAR), Channaveerappa Hadapad, Assistant Commissioner of Police, CAR, Murugeppa Upase and Police Inspector (Wireless) C. Range Gowda oversaw the preparation of food.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and ISKCON, Kudupu Anantapadmanabha Temple, SCDCC Bank, Causes NGO, M.S. Sahukar Baba Pai and Company, Sai Radha Group of Institutions and several police personnel provided ration.

On Wednesday, Mr. Kumar presented a reward of ₹40,000 to the team of police personnel who managed the canteen.