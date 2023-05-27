Temporary employment of Praveen Nettaru’s wife in Chief Minister Office withdrawn with others

May 27, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - MANGALURU, MAY 27:

A few days after the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah came to power, the temporary State government job of Nutan Kumari, wife of slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, has been terminated.

While the BJP described it as “vendetta”, officials clarified she was one among those whose job had been terminated in the natural course since she was taken on contract basis for the tenure of the BJP government led by by Basavarj Bommai in Chief Minister’s Office.. Her employment order had mentioned that her employment will be till the tenure of the Chief Minister or until further orders. Ms. Nutan received the order on Friday, May 26.

On compassionate grounds

After the murder of Nettaru in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada in July, 2022, the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai issued an order appointing Ms. Nutan in his office in Bengaluru temporarily on compassionate grounds. She was among 57 persons whose services were taken on contract by the Office of Chief Minister for Group C posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Nutan expressed her difficulty to report for duty in Bengaluru and hence she was deputed to the office of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner where she was posted to the section handling Chief Minister’s relief works. Ms. Nutan was working there since October 13, 2022.

Speaking to press persons in Mangaluru on May 27, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Daskhina Kannada Member of Parliament and State BJP president said that he will appeal to the Chief Minister to continue the job of Ms. Kumari. He will write a leter to the Chief Minister. If the government refuses she will be provided temporary employment in any of the Union government establishments in Mangaluru such as the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT), he said.

“The Congress is into vensetta politics.,” Mr. Kateel alleged.

Why on contract

When asked why she was appointed for limited tenure as a contract employee, he said that there were some legal hurdles for regularising the services of Ms. Kumari. The BJP government had taken a legal opinion to overcome the legal hurdle on regularising her service, he added.

There was no response from Ms. Nutan to repeated calls and messages from The Hindu seeking her reply.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT