GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Temporary closure of cracker manufacturing units in Dakshina Kannada

January 30, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner on Monday, January 29, ordered temporary closure of all cracker manufacturing units in Dakshina Kannada, following blast at a cracker manufacturing unit in Kukkedy village in Belthangady taluk of the district in which three persons died on Sunday,January 28.

In the order Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K Anandh, who is holding the charge of Deputy Commissioner, said licences of all the cracker manufacturing units have been kept under suspension for the time being. He has directed Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Mangaluru and Puttur Sub Divisions to strictly implement the order. The order has been passed in exercise of power vested in him under Rule 40 of the Explosive Rules 2008, he stated.

In another order, Dr. Anandh formed a committee headed by ACs of Mangaluru and Puttur to oversee whether cracker manufacturers, cracker stockists and sellers are complying with directions of Supreme Court and dealing only with green crackers. The committee is also tasked with preventing illegal manufacture and selling of crackers and ensuring that manufacturers and sellers have necessary measures for fire prevention.

Dr. Anandh has directed the committee to seal down all cracker manufacturing units. The committee should visit the manufacturing, storing and selling units and check where they have necessary fire safety measures. The committee should also check whether these units have no-objection certificate from all required agencies. A report should be filed by February 5 with opinion about requirements for restarting operations of these units, he stated

Vergese,69, Nayarayanan alias Kunhi,55, both from Palakkad in Kerala, and Chetan,25, of Arasikere, died following blast at the cracker unit of Mohammed Bashir on Sunday. The Venoor police registered a case against Bashir for offences punishable under Sections 286, 304 and 427 of Indian Penal Code and under Section 9 (B) of Explosive Substances Act 1884. The police have taken Bashir to their custody and questioning him, the police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.