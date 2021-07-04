Temples ready to allow devotees from today

MANGALURU

One of the Muzrai temples having the highest footfall in the State, the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada will re-open for devotees on Monday after over two months.

The entry of devotees to the temple was restricted on April 21 in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

According to president of the temple management committee Mohanram Sulli, the temple will remain open from 7 a.m. to 11.30 p.m., from 12.15 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. and from 2.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. No sevas, except mangalarathi, will be allowed now. Sarpa Samskara and Ashlesha Bali sevas, which are in high demand, will be allowed to be performed only after the government permits them.

He said that mangalarathi will be performed every 15 minutes. No prasada, including gandha, tirtha, moola mruttike, pancha kajjaya and laddus, will be given to devotees who will not be allowed to stay in the accommodation facilities of the temple in the town. The temple will not serve any food to the visiting devotees now.

Mr. Sulli that those devotees having fever and cold will not be allowed to visit the temple. Devotees will have to follow social distancing. Only the main entrance will be opened. And, devotees will have to exit through another facility.

Meanwhile, temples in the city such as Mangaladevi and Kadri Manjunath and the nearby Kateel Durgaprameshwari have also made preparations to welcome devotees on Monday.

The temples will allow for only darshan and will not serve any food as per the directions of the government. They will not distribute any prasada to devotees.

Meanwhile, Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple in Udupi announced on Saturday that it will not allow devotees for now. It will take a decision on re-opening the mutt for devotees after a week.