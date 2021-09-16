Temple demolition is a part of a conspiracy, says Karnik

MANGALURU

16 September 2021 19:18 IST

Chief spokesperson of the BJP’s State unit Ganesh Karnik said here on Thursday that the demolition of a temple near Nanjangud recently appears to be a part of a planned conspiracy.

Replying to questions at a press conference, Mr. Karnik said that there was no need for the Mysuru district administration to have demolished the temple during night.

The temple has been demolished against a Supreme Court ruling which mentioned that unauthorised temples built on public land after 2009 should be demolished. But the temple demolished at Nanjangud had a history of 700 years, he said.

Stating that his views are personal and that they are not the views of the BJP, he said that the Chief Secretary should clarify why the temple near Nanjuangud was demolished. Mr. Karnik said that he will personally write to the Chief Secretary in the matter.

The former MLC said that the temple was demolished without making any alternative arrangements to build a new one.

Asked about the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah’s statement that the BJP is practising fake Hindutva and it has no respect for Hindu religion and Hindu temples, Mr. Karnik said that 24 Hindu activists were murdered in the State when Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. It revealed how much Mr. Siddaramaiah respected Hindu religion. “It [Siddaramaiah’s] was an irresponsible political statement,” he added.