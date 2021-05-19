Temple converts hall into COVID Care Centre

The COVID Care Centre that has come up in a hall that belongs to Mahalingeshwara Temple in Puttur.

MANGALURU

19 May 2021 06:39 IST

A temple in Dakshina Kannada has converted a hall into a COVID Care Centre which will be put to use in a day or two.

The Mahalingeshwara Temple in Puttur managed by the Muzrai Department has made arrangements to take care of 40 persons at a time on the first floor of the hall, located close to the temple.

Executive Officer of the temple management committee H. Naveen Bhandary told The Hindu that the Health Department has observed that COVID-19 is spreading in Puttur and Kadaba taluks, mainly through those who travelled from outside cities and towns to their native places.

Advertising

Advertising

Hence, he said, such persons will be accommodated in the care centre of the temple first before they go to their houses. They will be kept under observation in the centre for a week and those who do not show any symptoms will be sent to their houses after a swab test. Those who develop symptoms will be treated and if required, admitted to hospitals.

Mr. Bhandary said that the Health Department will send doctors and nurses daily to the care centre to monitor the health of those accommodated.

The temple has built cubicles with cots and beds, tables and other required facilities for 40 persons. In all, eight toilets and an equal number of bathrooms have been constructed. The floor has been covered with mat, Mr. Bhandary who is also the Executive Officer of Puttur and Kadaba Taluk Panchayats, said.

“Temple volunteers have joined hands in building the facilities without expecting anything in return,” he said and added that the temple committee will serve food for those housed in the care centre.

If required, the Executive Officer said, more beds will be put up on the ground floor of the building.

“The intention of the care centre is to cut the transmission to family members at the primary level,” he said.