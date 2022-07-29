Mangaluru

Tejasvi Surya blames Jihadi mindset for Praveen Nettaru’s murder

Tejasvi Surya
Special Correspondent MANGALURU July 29, 2022 23:39 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 23:39 IST

President of BJP Yuva Morcha and Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya blamed the Jihadi mindset for the murder of party activist Praveen Nettaru and said that the two governments (one at the Centre and the other in the State) can root out this mindset.

He urged people to believe in the two governments and said that the death of Praveen Nettaru has awakened every activist and they will continue the fight.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ever since the murder of Praveen Nettaru on Tuesday, there have been a slew of resignations of Yuva Morcha activists who have blamed the State government of not being able to protect its own party cadre, even as State party leaders and Mr. Surya has been in damage control mode.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An audio in which Mr. Surya is heard trying to persuade a Yuva Morcha member to withdraw his resignation has gone viral.

Mr. Surya on Friday met the family members of 32-year-old Praveen Nettaru, near Bellare in Dakshina Kannada. He said that one of the accused in the murder of Praveen Nettaru is the son of a man who worked in Praveen Nettaru’s shop.

“For every loss of our activists, we take a vow to root out the Jihadi mindset,” he said.

Mr. Surya said that the Yuva Morcha has given ₹15 lakh to the slain activist’s family towards the construction of a new house which Praveen Nettaru was planning to build.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...