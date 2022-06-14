Technology should be beneficial for language growth: Nagabharana

Kannada Development Authority Chairperson T.S. Nagabharana on Monday said that technology should be beneficial for the growth of a language while its use should be restricted to gain knowledge.

He was speaking after inaugurating “Kannada Abhivruddhi Pradhikara-30,” a one-day seminar on KDA organised in association with the University College in Mangaluru. He said that overuse of technology should not be resorted to and its use should be limited to derive benefits for the development of a language.

Mr. Nagabharana said that the KDA has done a lot of work in the last three decades for the supremacy of Kannada language. Efforts of the Authority in upholding Kannada, could get boost when the community actively participates in such initiatives, he said.

Speaking earlier, KDA Secretary Santhosh Hanagalla said that since 1992, KDA has made many remarkable efforts for the development of the language. To mark this occasion, a set of 19 books on children’s literature would be released soon at Bengaluru.

On the occasion, University College Kannada department head M.K. Madhava’s “Kannada Sahithya- Kelavu Ola Notagalu” was released. KDA member Ramesh Gubbidoodu and others were present. The inauguration was followed by four sessions on National Employment Policy-revised Sarojini Mahishi report, language policy of the central government in civil services examination, Kannada in public sector-trilingual rule and Kannadigas in the occupational areas of future.