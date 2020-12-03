Technology comes to the aid of seven fishermen onboard sinking vessel

Seven fishermen onboard a fishing vessel from Malpe in Udupi district had a narrow escape when their vessel sank off Maharashtra coast on November 26, when a BSNL-Skylo two-way communication device in another vessel came to be of help to them. The fishermen, Vinod Harikantra, Mahesh, Lokesh, Shekhar, Gangadhar Jatga Mogera, Nagappa Narayan Harikanthra and Anil Gatabeera Harikant, onboard Mathura deep sea fishing vessel owned by Tharanath Kunder of Malpe, were stricken by panic when the vessel began to sink. Fishermen in another fishing vessel, Mahur, that was nearby heard their screams, and extended a helping hand.

Using satellite-based BSNL-Skylo two-way communication technology, Mahur was able to raise an alarm with the Mathura’s owner as well as with the Maharashtra Coastal Security Police. The exact location of the vessel in distress was shared with the authorities which helped in the rescue operation.

Tharanath Kunder [Mathura’s owner] said that it was fortunate that the fishermen in the other boat were able to help his people with modern communication system. He hoped that such modern communication equipment would soon be widely available on all fishing vessels.