Technology and management will ensure country’s development, says AICTE Chairman

April 06, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The All India Council for Technical Education Chairman T.G. Seetharam on Saturday said technology and management fields play an important role in ensuring the development of the nation, which is in “Amrit Kaal.”

Speaking after inaugurating the technology centre at Alva’s College of Engineering and Technology at Moodbidri near here, Mr. Seetharam said skill development was as important as formal education.

He said becoming developed India would be easy with innovation, research, entrepreneurship and the spread of start-ups. Technology and management would make the nation a “vishwa guru”, he said.

Mr. Seetharam said India has over 1.25 lakh start-ups, the third highest in the world. With multi-disciplinary research and innovation, the IITs have reached international standards.

Mr. Seetharam said if all the 1.25 million engineering graduates coming out of colleges in a year were given the skill development along with formal education, no student could remain unemployed. Therefore, teachers should take the initiative in this regard, he said.

Development without bounds was possible with the culmination of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, Mr. Seetharam said stressing on the need for more focus on these aspects. One could see massive changes in the next two decades, he felt.

Stating that India was in the third place in the number of engineering graduates as well as research papers, Mr. Seetharam claimed it was not a dream that India becomes “Vikasit Bharat” by 2047.

Alva’s Education Foundation managing trustee Vivek Alva, college principal Peter Fernandes and others were present. The technology centre would have academies of Infosys, Strecon, Stellium, HomZa Cart and Vulcans, said a release.

