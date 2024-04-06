ADVERTISEMENT

Technology and management will ensure country’s development, says AICTE Chairman

April 06, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

All India Council for Technical Education Chairman T.G. Seetharam inaugurating the technology centre at Alva’s College of Engineering and Technology at Moodbidri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The All India Council for Technical Education Chairman T.G. Seetharam on Saturday said technology and management fields play an important role in ensuring the development of the nation, which is in “Amrit Kaal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after inaugurating the technology centre at Alva’s College of Engineering and Technology at Moodbidri near here, Mr. Seetharam said skill development was as important as formal education.

He said becoming developed India would be easy with innovation, research, entrepreneurship and the spread of start-ups. Technology and management would make the nation a “vishwa guru”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Seetharam said India has over 1.25 lakh start-ups, the third highest in the world. With multi-disciplinary research and innovation, the IITs have reached international standards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Seetharam said if all the 1.25 million engineering graduates coming out of colleges in a year were given the skill development along with formal education, no student could remain unemployed. Therefore, teachers should take the initiative in this regard, he said.

Development without bounds was possible with the culmination of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, Mr. Seetharam said stressing on the need for more focus on these aspects. One could see massive changes in the next two decades, he felt.

Stating that India was in the third place in the number of engineering graduates as well as research papers, Mr. Seetharam claimed it was not a dream that India becomes “Vikasit Bharat” by 2047.

Alva’s Education Foundation managing trustee Vivek Alva, college principal Peter Fernandes and others were present. The technology centre would have academies of Infosys, Strecon, Stellium, HomZa Cart and Vulcans, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US