‘Technologies help to improve standard of life’

April 17, 2022 01:03 IST

Standard of living of the people can be improved by advancements in space, terrestrial, and drone technologies. Changes can be brought in society when these technologies are applied in the fields of agriculture, water management and the like, said P.G. Diwakar, ISRO Chair Professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru, here recently.

He was speaking at a workshop on ‘innovation in space technology and ICT- potential for startup and incubation’ at Alva’s Institution of Engineering and Technology (AIET), Mijar.

Mr. Diwakar said that start-up initiatives in India can be boosted when the students get proper technical education, training along with learning resources through incubation centres in the colleges. Governments too have implemented scientific technologies in the policy strategies through e-governance. ISRO will play a key role in the project which envisages tie up between start-ups, industry and research institutions, he said.

Asking students to acquire logical reasoning skills, he said that innovation occurs with innovative thoughts.

Management trustee of Alva’s Education Foundation Vivek Alva said that students should strive hard to utilise the opportunities available in the colleges to be innovative in technology.