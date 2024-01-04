January 04, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

A technical hurdle to commence work on the twin railway under bridge (RuB) at Mahakalipadpu in Jeppu has been cleared with Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan ordering permanent closure of the Railway Level Crossing (LC) gate at the location after the RuBs are commissioned.

The RuBs are part of the four-laning of NH 66 Morgan’s Gate-Jeppinamogaru Junction being executed by the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL), at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore. While the foundation stone for the project was laid in March 2021 and the existing Morgan’s Gate-Jeppinamogaru Junction road was closed for heavy vehicles in December 2022, Southern Railway was yet to commence the actual work on RuBs — pushing concrete boxes under the Shoranur-Mangaluru Junction line and constructing concrete boxes under the Shoranur-Mangaluru Central line.

When Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel wanted to know the reason for the delay in completing the RuB project, for which he had laid the foundation stone, during a review in December 2023 in Mangaluru, the railways had cited non-receipt of DC’s approval for closure of the Mahakalipadpu Level Crossing gate. Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) of Palakkad division Nandalal Perumal had said unless the existing LC is closed, SR headquarters would not agree for construction of the RuBs.

MSCL General Manager K.S. Arun Prabha had then assured to ensure the approval in a couple of days.

In his December 27 order, Mr. Muhilan said the Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner and the Mangaluru Sub-Divisional Assistant Commissioner have, in their report, recommended closure of the LC gate subject to three conditions, the first one being commissioning of the RuBs before closing the LC gate. They also recommended that the existing road in front of Adi Maheshwari temple on the eastern side of the track be connected to the newly-constructed four-lane road in between the two railway lines. Also, the road connecting Moily Kere near the LC gate on the western side of the track should be upgraded to a pucca road with bitumen cover. Upon these conditions being met, the LC gate may be closed permanently. Mr. Muhilan passed the order accordingly.

