Technical, cultural fest under way at NIT-K

The 16th edition of the annual technical festival of the National Institute of Technology - Karnataka (NIT-K) ‘Engineer – 2022’ and the 41st edition of it annual cultural event ‘Incident 2022’ began on campus at Surathkal on March 3. The events will go on till March 6.

At the launch ceremony in the evening, Amai Mahalinga Naik, a farmer-cum-farm labourer of Bantwal taluk who has been chosen for the Padma Shri for 2022, Harekala Hajabba, who received Pada Shri in 2021, and Sowjanya J. Anchan, a doctor who looked after COVID-19 patients, were felicitated.

Y. Bharat Shetty, MLA, Mangaluru City North and Udaykumar R Yaragatti, director (in-charge) spoke.