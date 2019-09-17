Team to study fishing harbours in three States

Minister for Ports, Fisheries, Inland Transport and Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojari on Monday said that the government is planning to send a team of fisheries experts and officials to study fishing harbour models in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Speaking at a review meeting of his departments here, Mr. Poojari said that efficient officers from the department would be drawn to the team while experts in the fields would also be included. After studying the models in those States, the team would submit a report to the government and recommend steps to be taken here, he said.

Mr. Poojari directed the officials of the Ports Department to take all steps to expedite the construction of the 350 m coastal berth at Bengre, off Bunder, in the city. The berth is planned to enhance goods exports from the region, particularly towards Lakshadweep. He said that clearances from the Union Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forests as well as the Coastal Regulation Zone authority be obtained at the earliest for the project.

Assistant Executive Engineer of the department Sujan Rao said that the work is being taken up under the Sagarmala project at a total cost of ₹ 65 crore. While the Union government shares ₹ 25 crore, the State has to share ₹ 40 crore of the cost.

The Minister asked officials to obtain clearances from the departments concerned and send the proposal to the State government at the earliest.

Responding to a statement from officials that ₹ 28 crore was still required to complete Phase 3 expansion of fishing harbour in Mangaluru, Mr. Poojari asked them to send proposals to complete the works that need to be executed immediately. He would try to get the required funds.

Officials also noted that dredging work has to be executed in the fishing harbour as silt has accumulated after the last dredging done in 2007. They also informed the Minister that work to build an artificial harbour for traditional fishing boats at Bengre at a cost of ₹ 3.4 crore would be taken up in December.

MLAs Sanjeev Matandur, Rajesh U. Naik, D. Vedavyas Kamath, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh and others were present.