Mangaluru

Team sent to Nippani to help peoplewishing to return to Udupi district

A team of officers from here has been stationed at Nippani in Belagavi district to facilitate those returning to Udupi district from Maharashtra.

A press release here on Wednesday said that the officers team has gone from here to Nippani on the directions of Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha. People from Udupi district who are working in Maharashtra wanted to return to their native places here.

The team verified the address of such persons. They were giving them information on the institutional quarantine facilities and other facilities provided by the administration in Udupi district.

This was also helping the administration here to get advance information of how many people were returning to the district.

Before this team of officers was deputed to Nippani, people seeking to return to Udupi district were facing many problems. The deputation of this team was expected to reduce such problems.

On an average, nearly 600 persons from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra were coming to Nippani daily with the intention of returning to Udupi district.

The team comprising Assistant Director of Sports and Youth Services Roshan Kumar Shetty, Project Director of Nirmiti Kendra Arun Kumar and Kashinath of Urban Development Cell was helping people to return to Udupi, the release said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 11:54:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/team-sent-to-nippani-to-help-peoplewishing-to-return-to-udupi-district/article31577010.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY