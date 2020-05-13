Team sent to Nippani to help peoplewishing to return to Udupi district

A team of officers from here has been stationed at Nippani in Belagavi district to facilitate those returning to Udupi district from Maharashtra.

A press release here on Wednesday said that the officers team has gone from here to Nippani on the directions of Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha. People from Udupi district who are working in Maharashtra wanted to return to their native places here.

The team verified the address of such persons. They were giving them information on the institutional quarantine facilities and other facilities provided by the administration in Udupi district.

This was also helping the administration here to get advance information of how many people were returning to the district.

Before this team of officers was deputed to Nippani, people seeking to return to Udupi district were facing many problems. The deputation of this team was expected to reduce such problems.

On an average, nearly 600 persons from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra were coming to Nippani daily with the intention of returning to Udupi district.

The team comprising Assistant Director of Sports and Youth Services Roshan Kumar Shetty, Project Director of Nirmiti Kendra Arun Kumar and Kashinath of Urban Development Cell was helping people to return to Udupi, the release said.