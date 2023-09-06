ADVERTISEMENT

Team Nation First to offer 20-day free training to those willing to join Armed Forces through Agnipath scheme

September 06, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The training, for the second consecutive year, will start from September 10 in Udupi

The Hindu Bureau

In all, 125 candidates who are interested in joining the Armed Forces through the Agnipath scheme will be trained for free in Udupi for 20 days from September 10.

The training, ‘Agnisethu-2023’, will be offered by Team Nation First (R), a voluntary organisation of ex-NCC cadets in association with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and the Academy of General Education, Manipal.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Wednesday, Sooraj Kidiyoor, president of Team Nation First, said that the training will be offered, for the second consecutive year, to make the aspirants fit in their future attempts to join the forces during the Agnipath recruitment rallies.

Of 55 candidates trained by the Team Nation First last year, 16 candidates got selected by the Army under the Agnipath scheme, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE, said that MAHE will give free food to the selected candidates during the ‘Agnisethu’ training.

He said that 200 have already registered for the training. After the screening of registered candidates, 125 will be trained this year.

Rohith who got selected to serve in the Army after being trained by Team Nation First in the 20-day free camp last year said that he found the training quality useful. He asked the youth to make use of the opportunity to get trained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US