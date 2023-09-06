Team Nation First to offer 20-day free training to those willing to join Armed Forces through Agnipath scheme

September 06, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

In all, 125 candidates who are interested in joining the Armed Forces through the Agnipath scheme will be trained for free in Udupi for 20 days from September 10.

The training, ‘Agnisethu-2023’, will be offered by Team Nation First (R), a voluntary organisation of ex-NCC cadets in association with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and the Academy of General Education, Manipal.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Wednesday, Sooraj Kidiyoor, president of Team Nation First, said that the training will be offered, for the second consecutive year, to make the aspirants fit in their future attempts to join the forces during the Agnipath recruitment rallies.

Of 55 candidates trained by the Team Nation First last year, 16 candidates got selected by the Army under the Agnipath scheme, he said.

H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, MAHE, said that MAHE will give free food to the selected candidates during the ‘Agnisethu’ training.

He said that 200 have already registered for the training. After the screening of registered candidates, 125 will be trained this year.

Rohith who got selected to serve in the Army after being trained by Team Nation First in the 20-day free camp last year said that he found the training quality useful. He asked the youth to make use of the opportunity to get trained.

