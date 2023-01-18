ADVERTISEMENT

Team ‘Ignorance is Bliss’ wins Quiz on The Beach competition conducted by TAPMI

January 18, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Team “Ignorance is Bliss” from Chennai comprising R. Jayakanthan and B. Naveen Kumar emerged winners at the 18th edition of Quiz on the Beach (premier category) conducted by T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal on Saturday at Malpe Beach in Udupi district.

Qurios Docs team from Kolkata comprising Sayan Mazumdar and Bishayan Bhattacharjee and team Tirupar Tughlaqs from Bengaluru comprising Yogesh Pai and Tanmay Prusty emerged first and second runners up, respectively.

In QoTB Juniors segment, team Sunbeam Lahartara from Varanasi comprising Aditya Jaswal and Shashwat Mishra emerged the winners, while team Qurios from Bengaluru comprising Sreenandh Sudheesh and Venugopal Chepuri and team Broke Boyz from Kolkata comprising Manav Dalmia and Ishaan Vats emerged as first and second runners up, respectively.

Winners of both the segments were awarded a cash prize of ₹1 lakh each, while the first and second runners up were awarded with cash prizes of ₹80,000 and ₹50,000 each, respectively.

TAPMI’s flagship event QoTB was conducted at Malpe Beach with 16 teams battling it out for the coveted title. The event commenced with an address by Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro-Vice Chancellor-Management, Law, Humanities and Social Sciences, MAHE and Director TAPMI.

The quiz this year was conducted in two segments – QoTB Juniors for school students and QoTB Premier for undergraduate students and corporate working professionals. Quiz Master Giri Balasubramaniam coordinated the Premier segment while Quiz Master Rashmi Furtado coordinated the Junior segment.

It was a fierce competition in both the segments which made QoTB’23 experience even more enthralling this year for participants as well as the audience.

