Teachers told to make children ask questions in classrooms

January 19, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

A three-day value education programme was organised by Adyaksha of Ramakrishna Mutt

The Hindu Bureau

Swami Jitakamanadaji of Ramakrishna Mutt speaking after inaugurating the Medha, the first of the three day value education series, at Ramakrishna Mutt in Mangaluru on Thursday, January 19. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Adyaksha of Ramakrishna Mutt in Mangaluru, Swami Jitakamananda, said here on Thursday, January 19, that the society respects good teachers and teachers should practise what they preach.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a three-day value education programme organised by the mutt, he said that the teachers should encourage children to develop the habit of asking questions in the classroom.

Students of schools and colleges participated in the Medha, the first of the three day value education series, at Ramakrishna Mutt, Mangaladevi, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Asking teachers to share with children the knowledge they have gained in subject, motivational speaker and president of Ramakrishna Mutt Hyderabad Swami Bhodamayananda said teachers should stay committed in shaping the future of students and creating responsible citizens.

Charing a session on “excellence in education” in Medha, a symposium for teachers and aspiring teachers, on the occasion, he said: “We require ‘Anubhava’ in classroom. If you (teacher) love Mathematics, teach it like Srinivas Ramanujam. Go beyond the curriculum to give complete knowledge of the subject,” he said.

Asking teachers not to make any distinction among students, the seer citied the way Ramakrishna Paramahamsa transformed Latu, an illiterate washerman from Chapra in Bihar, into Swami Adbhutananda, who went on to become an authority on several spiritual texts. “Imbibe scientific thinking among students and help foster their skills,” he said. Life itself in an education and each person can be reformer, he added.

Former MLC Ganesh Karnik also spoke. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath attended the programme.

Teachers from schools across the district and B.Ed students attended the programme. There were talks by national best teacher awardee Yakub S Koyyur from Belthangady and K. Raghothama Rao, Chairman of Seek Foundation in Bengaluru.

