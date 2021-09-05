‘Teachers should understand nuances of NEP, as it is meant for creating a good society’

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar said on Sunday that teachers should understand the nuances of the National Education Policy 2020 introduced by the Union government, as the policy is meant for creating a good society.

Speaking at a Teachers Day function at St. Cecily’s High School in Udupi, the Minister said that the teachers should study the policy in depth to understand its concepts. Teachers have a pivotal role to play in reaching the benefits of the policy to students.

Mr. Kumar, who is also Udupi in-charge Minister, said that teaching is a noble profession and the dedication of teachers in these trying times is appreciated all over. Teachers are the ones who shoulder the responsibility of creating a great nation by moulding tender minds, he added.

Paying tributes to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan with flower petals, the Minister said that teachers have a greater role to play for creating a New India.

He said that even as the country is marching forward celebrating Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of Independence, the nation has faced many challenges in the recent times. Apart from issues that existed in the pre-Independence era, some new problems too have emerged. So the framework to rebuild the nation has to start from schools. So, teachers have a more greater responsibility now than before.

The Minister felicitated 17 teachers who received the district level teachers award and 43 retired teachers on the occasion.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat said that teachers are the pride of Udupi district. By striving hard and moulding students, they have brought a name for Udupi in the State as an educationally forward district.

Deputy Commissioner of Udupi Kurma Rao M. recalled the services of teachers during COVID-19 and also, lockdown. They walked the extra mile during the fight against COVID-19, he said.