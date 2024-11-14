Teachers should inculcate reading habit among students, says Swami Jithakamananda

Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt president Swami Jithakamananda has said teachers should inculcate the habit of reading among students.

The seer was speaking after distributing 5,000 Kannada books to libraries of 50 government Kannada medium schools in Dakshina Kannada provided by Mangaluru-based Shree Sha Souharda Cooperative Society here recently.

The seer said encouraging reading among children was today’s need. While teaching lessons, teachers should also give examples of good reading material in other books to encourage students to develop the reading habit. Thus, teachers could provide good human beings to society. The gesture of Shree Sha Society in providing Kannada books to schools was laudable, he added.

Society president M.S. Gururaj said another 5,000 Kannada books will shortly be provided to other government schools. The society also plans to organise health check-up camps for 10,000 students of government schools, he added.

Mangaluru North Block Education Officer James Cutinha, Karnataka Souharda Samyukta Sahakari Director Bharathi Bhat, and others were present.