Teachers of MU upset over KSHEC not including history of coastal region, Kodagu in B.A. syllabus

History teachers of degree colleges under Mangalore University are upset that history of the coastal region and Kodagu has not been included in the syllabus prepared for third semester students of Bachelor of Arts as per the New Education Policy – 2020.

The students who are pursuing B.A. course now (first year with first and second semesters) under the NEP-2020 will enter into the third semester in the academic year 2023-24.

Seeking the intervention of Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) on the same, Mangalore University History Teachers Association (MANUSHA), in a letter dated September 17, to the Executive Director of the council said that if the history of coastal Karnataka and Kodagu is not brought into the framework of the curriculum prepared by the council, students of the region will be deprived of learning the same. They will be forced to learn the history of other regions of Karnataka, it said.

The association said that students in the third semester will have to compulsorily study the regional history as ‘DSC 6’ has been prescribed for the semester as a mandatory paper. History of five regional zones, including coastal Karnataka-Kodagu region, have been identified for teaching the regional history. But in the curriculum framework prepared by the council, the regional history of ‘coastal Karnataka and Kodagu’ (pertaining to Mangalore University region) is missing. The council will have to ensure that such omissions creating “regional imbalance” should not occur in future.

“In such matters related to the history of Mangalore University, the association will have to be taken into confidence in the future,” the letter signed by the secretary of the association Naveen, who is also a member of the Board of Studies (History – UG) of the university, said.

The other signatories to the letter included T. Murugeshi, chairman, Board of Examiners (History – UG) who is also the vice-president of the association and Jayaram Shettigar, member, Board of Studies (History - UG).

“When ‘regional history,’ has been included in the syllabi, the rich history of coastal Karnataka, Kodagu should have been included. Teaching the history of other regions to Mangalore University students makes no sense,” Mr. Murugeshi told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, in a separate letter to the chairperson of the Board of Studies (History-UG) of the university, its two members – Mr. Shettigar and Mr. Naveen – said that they wanted to know who is responsible for not including the history of coastal Karnataka and Kodagu in the curriculum framework prepared by the council and why the same has not been included. The teachers said that they opposed teaching the regional history of any of four other regions to Mangalore University students. And, they said, the regional history prepared by the MANUSHA should be included in the curriculum framework of the council and the same should be taught.