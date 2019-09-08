Teachers in the twilight of their careers dread a transfer

A 58-year-old teacher from a government school in Mannagudde in the city was in tears upon learning about her transfer to a school beyond Kinnigoli.

“I have an unemployed son, and my husband recently retired from the police. At the fag end of my service, I’m being forced to work at a faraway place. It’s really distressing for the way seniors like me, who have worked for several years in rural areas of the district, are being treated,” she told The Hindu.

Another teacher of the same age, who was posted to a village near Sullia, was also emotional. “My husband works abroad. I have to leave my young daughter alone at home and travel all the way to Sullia. The department is mechanically carrying out transfers, overlooking our problems,” she said.

Emotions ran high during the counselling for the compulsory transfer of teachers as per the Transfer Regulation Act 2017 that commenced here at the Ladyhill Victoria Girls High School in Urwa on Saturday.

As many as 88 assistant teachers, two headmasters and four physical education teachers, who served for more than 10 years in the city, participated in the counselling.

While Deputy Director of Public Instruction Y. Shivaramaiah and other officers said the counselling process was being done as per the norms laid down in the Act, many teachers expressed problems to work far away.

“The department is not considering my medical certificate showing my epileptic and diabetes problem. I am posted to a school near Kukke Subrahmanya,” said another teacher, who has 28 years of service and was recently adjudged as the best ‘Nali Kali’ teacher.

“This attitude of forcing a teacher to work in faraway places is very depressing,” she said.

A teacher each from the school in Gandhinagar and Moodbidri, who are also nearing retirement, said they have been posted to schools in Sullia taluk. “The department is not seeing the physical constraints we have to go through to reach these distant schools,” the teacher from Moodbidri said.

Teachers initially held a snap protest at the centre before attending the counselling session following Mr. Shivaramaiah’s statement that the department will go ahead to complete the process as directed by the government.