Teachers in Dakshina Kannada advised to upgrade their skills to guide students

May 03, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - MANGALURU

To fulfil the learning demands and needs, teachers should keep themselves updated with required skills so that they can guide students in the competitive world, said Antony Shera, secretary, Catholic Board of Education (CBE) here recently.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of a five-day course on Communicative English for English-medium teachers of Dakshina Kananda held at Padua Educational Institutions recently.

Teachers lay the foundation for the life of children. For the over all development of students, they require the correct guidance and support. This is where a good teacher plays a very crucial role in providing quality education. The course was designed in this regard, he said.

Around 500 teachers participated in the course.

Anup Denzil Veigas, a teacher at the Department of English, St. Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, headed the resource team.

Joanne Sheethal, lecturer in English, St Agnes Pre University College, Pramila D’Souza, lecturer in English, St Agnes College, Mangaluru and St. Aloysius College lecturers Mural and Daina were among the resource team, a release said.