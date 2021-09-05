Teachers help shape personality of students, says Angara

MANGALURU

05 September 2021 19:50 IST

Lauding teachers, Minister for Ports, Fisheries and Inland Water Transport S. Angara said here on Sunday that they contributed to the overall personality development of students.

Speaking at a Teachers Day function organised by the Department of Public Instruction at Prestige School in Jeppinamogaru, the Minister, who is in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, said that teachers influenced students in their educational and professional careers. If teachers took their profession seriously, they can make a difference among their students.

The Minister said that teachers have worked hard during the COVID-19 times by taking online classes and preparing students for examinations. They have helped students by rendering assistance online.

Advertising

Advertising

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, who presided over the function, said that teachers have ensured that students were not deprived of learning during the pandemic.

The former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a great philosopher and writer. All can imbibe the principles practised by him, the MLA said.

Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Kumara said that healthy education and healthy teachers are required for building a healthy society. Teaching is a noble profession. Teachers can bring out the hidden talents among children, he said.

In all, 21 teachers who bagged the district-level best teacher award were felicitated on the occasion.