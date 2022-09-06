Teachers have moral responsibility of moulding the future generation: Yadapadithaya

Excellent Science and Commerce College felicitated 10 outstanding teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at its premises in Kallabettu, Moodbidri, on Monday, September 5. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya on Monday said that every teacher has the moral responsibility of imparting knowledge to students and make them responsible citizens.

Speaking at the Teachers’ Day celebrations at Excellent Science and Commerce PU College, Kallabettu in Moodbidri, Prof. Yadapadithaya recalled his dedication to teaching profession. “Though I was selected for a job at a Nationalised Bank, I continued with my temporary teacher post,” he said adding though he was the Vice Chancellor at present, he was a teacher first.

The VC said while people have goals in their life, they need the teacher to guide and support them to reach them. Teachers have the capability to change the life of students and teaching profession was regarded in high esteem. A teacher, always interacting with the younger generation, remains young throughout his life.

MLC S.L. Boje Gowda said teachers were responsible for his present position. Sacrifices made by teachers, who otherwise were qualified for other lucrative posts, were always laudable, he said.

Institution’s Chairman Yuvaraj Jain said the process of overcoming failures and obtaining good results was on in the college since its inception. Students should imbibe discipline in their life; if they want to enjoy, it should be with their own earnings and not from parents’.

Celebrating its decennial, the Institute felicitated 10 outstanding teachers—Prakash P. Karat-Mangaluru for being in the field for four decades and guiding doctoral students; B.P. Samapth Kumar-Ujire, publishing over 10 and editing 15 works; National Awardee in NSS and professor in Botany at Ujire B.A. Kumar Hegde; being educatonist since 35 years and Guides Captain since 20 years, Lidwin Lobo-Naravi; Vardhamana Education Institutes founder Shashikala Hegde- Karkala; educationist since 27 years, B. Prema-Naravi; resource person at National level workshops A.P. Shalip-Ujire; National Best Teacher awardee Yakub Koyyur-Belthangady and being a teacher for three decades, Egbert B. Minezes- Kallabettu.

Institute Secretary Rashmita Jain, PU College Principal Pradeep Shetty, English High School Head Master Shivaprasad Bhat and others were present.