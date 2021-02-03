Teacher’s feat recorded as the fastest by Book of Records

Nagaraj Kharvi, with legs in chain, swam a km in Padmasana pose

The recent feat of a 35-year-old government school teacher, Nagaraj Kharvi, swimming a distance of one kilometre in 25 minutes and 16 seconds in the sea after keeping his legs in chains, has been acknowledged as the fastest by the India Book of Records.

Mr. Kharvi swam the distance, with his legs chained, in Padmasana pose at Tannirbhavi here on December 18, 2020. After looking at the raw video footage of the feat and other documents that were submitted, India Book of Records based in Haryana issued a certificate a week later confirming that Mr. Kharvi’s feat was the fastest in Padmasana pose.

Mr. Kharvi told reporters here on Tuesday that the certificate by India Book of Records, which was issued on January 6, 2021, was received by him a week ago. He got it unveiled from D. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, who felicitated him with a silver medal that has the image of Lord Manjunatha.

Mr. Kharvi thanked his trainer B.K. Naik, his family members, his classmates and members of Mangala Swimming Club, where he goes for swimming, for their support. Mr. Kharvi, who teaches at the Government Higher Primary School, Kalmanja village of Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, also thanked Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy and his other colleagues for encouraging him to achieve the feat.

Also, Mr. Kharvi hailed the feat of 65-year-old Gangadhar G. Kadekar, a former employee of Transport Department, swimming in Padmasana pose a distance of 1.4 km in 73.7 minutes in Padukare of Udupi district on January 24.

“In the coming days, I have planned to cover more distance in this pose, which is unique,” said Mr. Kharvi, who comes from a family of fishermen who spend long hours in the sea.