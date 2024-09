Teachers’ Day: 36 teachers receive award in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

As many as 21 teachers from Dakshina Kannada and 15 teachers from Udupi district from the lower primary, higher primary, and secondary schools were given district-level best teacher award during the Teachers’ Day celebrations on Thursday.

In the district-level function held in Bantwal of Dakshina Kannada, seven teachers received the award in the lower primary school category. They are assistant teacher Francis D’Sa from Government Lower Primary School (GLPS) Kanchinadka, Bantwal; in-charge headmaster A.K. Kariyappa from GLPS Hunsekatte Belthangady taluk; Rosa Rajini D’Souza, headmaster, GLPS Odduru, Mangaluru; Drizil Lilly Menezes, assistant teacher, GLPS, Bokkapatna, Mangaluru; Ida Pereira, assistant teacher, GLPS, Moodukonaje, Moodbidri block; Ramanna Rai, assistant teacher, GLPS, Kaikar, Puttur taluk; and M. Krishnananth Saralaya from GLPS Dodderi Sullia.

In the higher primary school category, assistant teacher B. Thimmappa Naika from Government Higher Primary School (GHPS) Kalinja Bantwal; B. Manjunath, headmaster, Aided HPS from Savanalu village of Belthangady; assistant teacher Vani from GHPS Panjimogaru in Mangaluru; assistant teacher Sujatha from GHPS Bolar Mangaluru; assistant teacher Mabel Fernandes from GHPS Kotebaiglu in Moodibiri block; headmaster N.M. Yashoda, GHPS, Bellippady, Puttur; and headmaster M. Padmanabha from Karnataka Public School, Sullia, were honoured.

In the secondary school category, assistant teacher M. Shrikant from Government Secondary School (GSS) Nandavara Bantwal; Incharge headmaster D. Mohanbabu, GSS, Nada Belthangady; physical education teacher Vidyalata, GSS Badagayekkaru, Mangaluru; headmaster Subrahmanya Mogeraya, Swami Vivekananda PU College, Edapadavavu, Mangaluru; assistant teacher Vidya Sandeep Nayak, GSS, Aliyuru, Moodbidri; teacher Lalita, GSS, Hirebandadi, Puttur; and Sanskrit teacher Raghu from SSPU Aided College, Subrahmanya, received the award.

In Udupi

In Udupi district, headmaster Malini from GLPS Kuchhooru, Karkala; assistant teacher B. Khatoon, GLPS, Mallaru, Udupi; physical education teacher Raviraj Shetty, GLPS, Haikady, Brahmavar; assistant teacher Shrinivas Shetty, GLPS , Gopady Padu, Kundapura; and assistant teacher B. Amita from GLPS Barandady, Byndoor zone, were honoured in lower primary school category.

In the higher primary school category, assistant teacher Bhaskar Poojary from KPS Kokkarne Brahmavar block; headmaster Ramakrishna Bhat from GHPS Santoorukopla, Udupi block; headmaster Shetty Shashikala Narayan, GHPS, Kairabettu, Karkala block; headmaster Jayanand Patagar, GHPS, Heranjalu, Byndoor block; and headmaster Sitaram Shetty from Hangaluru, Kundapura block, were honoured.

In the secondary school category, drawing teacher Kamal Ahmed from GSS, Shivapura, Karkala block; physical education teacher Manjunath Shetty from Government PU College (secondary school division), Uppunda, Byndoor block; assistant teacher Jyothi Krishna Poojary from GSS Kodikanyana Brahmavar block; assistant teacher Malati Vakvady, Government PU College (secondary school division), Malpe; and headmaster Karunakar Shetty from KPS Badkalkatte, Kundapura block, received the award.