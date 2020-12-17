Teacher to take a shot at national record in swimming tomorrow

Nagaraj Kharvi

MANGALURU

17 December 2020 01:22 IST

He will swim in the Padmasana posture with his legs tied in the Arabian Sea

A government primary school teacher from Kalmanja in Bantwal taluk has planned to get his name entered in the India Book of records by swimming in the Padmasana posture with his legs tied, in the Arabian Sea for a distance of one kilometre.

Nagaraj Kharvi, a native of Kanchugodu, Gujjadi village in Kundapur taluk, would make this attempt at the Tannirbhavi Beach in Mangaluru at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Mr. Kharvi, who learnt swimming when he was in Class 3, was the swimming instructor at Sri Satya Sai Educational Institutions, Alike in Dakshina Kannada for nine years. He is a working at the government school since the last four-and-a-half years.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kharvi told reporters here that he improved his swimming techniques under B.K. Naik, who was an inspector with the Sericulture Department. He also underwent Yoga training at Shanthivana Trust, Dharmasthala.

Having won gold medals in 200 m breast stroke and 100 m breast stroke and bronze medal in 50 m breast stroke in the national-level swimming event conducted by the Master Games Federation of India this January at Vadodara, Gujarat, Mr. Kharvi planned to combine Yoga and swimming to create a national record.

He has been practising breast stroke swimming at Tannirbhavi for two months now. The Sports and Youth Empowerment Department, the Government Employees Association and other departments have extended support to his initiative, Mr. Kharvi said. India Book of Records responded positively too, he added.