Teacher swims 1 km in Arabian Sea with legs tied

Mangaluru

18 December 2020 18:09 IST

He covered the distance in 25 minutes and 16.63 seconds using the breaststroke

As the locks tied to his legs were opened, Nagaraj Kharvi’s four-year-old son Sanchit ran to hug him, as he had returned safely after swimming a kilometre in the Arabian Sea with his legs tied on Friday at Tannirbhavi here.

Mr. Kharvi’s wife Krupa, his brothers, his friends, and fellow swimmers from the Mangala Swimming Club, with whom he swims daily at the Tannirbhavi beach, followed.

Mr. Kharvi, a teacher from Government Higher Primary School at Kalmanja village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, did a breaststroke to cover the distance in 25 minutes and 16.63 seconds.

Advertising

Advertising

He had tied his legs in the ‘Padmasana’ pose and had made a claim for entry into the India Book of Records.

It was around 9 a.m. that Kharvi’s legs were tied in presence of two district officials. His friends carried him to the water.

A boat carrying expert swimmers, which included Kharvi’s trainer B.K. Naik and Gopal Kharvi, who has the record of swimming between Malpe Beach and St. Mary’s Island by handcuffing his hands and legs, followed him.

The Coastal Security Police followed in another boat and kept a close watch on Mr. Kharvi.

As he neared the finishing point, , Mr. Kharvi started floating towards the north. “It was because of the direction of the wind. My colleagues pointed it out. I had to cover few extra metres to reach the destination,” said Mr. Kharvi, who comes from a family of fishermen.

For the past three years, he practised the art of floating in the sea by doing ‘Padmasana’. “The key aspect in today’s feat was preserving the energy to cover the extra distance,” he said.

After he reached the destination by 9.25 a.m., Mr. Kharvi then climbed aboard the paddling board, and sat on it in as he came back to the shore.

Mr. Kharvi praised his coach, his colleagues, and family to help him in achieving this feat.

His friends, Santosh, Nagesh and Nagaraj Kharvi, were not surprised. “We are exposed to the sea since childhood. We used to spend hours in the sea during our childhood to collect sea shells by diving down to the sea bed,” recalled Mr. Nagaraj.