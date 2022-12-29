Teacher suspended for being drunk at school in Mangaluru

December 29, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Deputy Director of Public Instruction K. Ganapathi on Thursday suspended Krishnamurthy Nayak, an assistant teacher of Alangaru Government Lower Primary School in Perdoor, who was found sleeping on the corridor of the school in an inebriated state.

A local resident recently captured the video of teacher sleeping in the school corridor with the children sitting in the classroom. The resident had sent the video, went viral in social media, to several officials in the education department.

Following preliminary inquiry report by Brahmavar Block Education officer, Mr. Ganapathi suspended him pending disciplinary inquiry, as per Karnataka Civil Services Rules, 2021.