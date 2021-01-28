Teacher motivation camps from Feb. 2

They are aimed at encouraging teachers to prepare students adequately for SSLC exam

As a part of a series of initiatives to prepare students for the SSLC examination, the Department of Public Instruction in Udupi district will hold week-long motivational camps for teachers teaching Class 10 students.

“It is a different challenge this time for teachers to prepare students who had a long break from regular classes for the SSLC examinations scheduled in June. It requires more effort from teachers. Hence, I am holding motivational camps from February 2 to February 8,” Udupi Deputy Director of Public Instruction N.H. Nagur told The Hindu.

The camps will be held in Brahmavar, Byndoor, Udupi, Karkala and Kundapur taluks wherein sessions for languages and core subjects, Mathematics, Social Science and Science, will be conducted. As many as 10 sessions are planned without affecting regular teaching in schools, Mr. Nagur said.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha, Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat Y. Naveen Bhat and Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan are invited to address teachers, he said.

Mr. Nagur said that based on the performance of students in Class 9 and students interest in the studies pertaining to Class 10 so far, teachers are asked to prepare a list of bright, average and slow learners. “I have asked teachers to be ready with the list of slow learners by February 15 and start working on students shortcomings,” he said.

Teachers should be available to students all through the day and their problems should be addressed. Block Education Officers should hold a meeting of headmasters of schools in their jurisdiction and review the steps taken for slow learners in each school, he said.

In a release, Mr. Nagur said that steps are taken to activate all subject-wise teacher groups. These groups are conducting workshops every month to discuss difficulties in each subject and the ways to address them.

Teachers are asked to regularly correct notebooks of students and point out frequent mistakes made in drawing diagrams and solving mathematics problems. Teachers looking after slow learners should visit their houses, at least once a month, and discuss with their parents about the progress made by them.