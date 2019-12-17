Teacher-friendly transfer policy will be unveiled shortly: Minister

The new teacher-friendly transfer policy will be unveiled during the forthcoming legislature session, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar here on Tuesday.

Speaking during the inauguration of a new classroom block of Government PU College in Vamadapadavu here, Mr. Kumar said that the present form of compulsory transfer brought in following the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of transfer of teachers) (Amendment) Act, 2017, is looked at as punishment for teachers. “I have seen problems that teachers have faced because of compulsory transfer,” he said.

The Minister said the department is now bringing a new policy that will give teachers relief from compulsory transfer. “I feel that a teacher should be sent to the place he/she wants. If you forcefully transfer a teacher, then he/she will not be in the mood to teach,” he said.

The department, he said, had extensive consultation with all stakeholders before finalising the new transfer policy. “This will be unveiled in the forthcoming legislature session,” he said. He will also come up with a new State policy on education that focusses not only on providing quality education but also on providing skills that will help youth get jobs.

Talking to reporters later, Mr. Kumar said the State government was not in favour of increasing the number of English medium sections in government schools. He said the department will continue with teaching English as a subject. Some School Development and Monitoring Committees, which came forward to run English-medium section, have been allowed to run it.

Mr. Kumar said there was a need for deep thought on the issue as there was conflict between the Supreme Court’s order allowing parents the freedom to educate their child in the language of their preference and the draft National Education Policy that states about teaching a child in the language of the State he/she resides.