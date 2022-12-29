HamberMenu
Teacher found in an inebriated state; probe ordered

December 29, 2022 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - MANGALURU:

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Udupi, K. Ganapathi, has ordered an inquiry into the incident where a teacher, in an inebriated state, was found sleeping in a school corridor.

A local resident took a video of the teacher, Krishnamurthy Nayak, sleeping in the corridor of government lower primary school at Alangaru near Perdoor in Udupi district, while the students were in the classroom. The local resident sent the video to Education Department officials and also went viral on social media.

Mr. Ganapathi has asked Brahmavar Block Education Officer Ranganath to inquire into the incident and submit a report.

