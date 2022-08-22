Taximen’s association hails quick action of Uttara Kannada police

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 22, 2022 19:40 IST

Praising the swift action by the Uttara Kannada police in arresting three persons who had assaulted a taxi driver from Mangaluru, the Dakshina Kannada Taxi Men’s Association president M. Dinesh Kumpala on Monday asked taxi drivers to be cautious while going for long hires.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Kumpala said three persons from Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district hired the taxi of Abdul Rehman, 51, near Lady Goschen Hospital in the city on August 20 for ₹2,300 for a trip to Kukke Subrahmanya.

After reaching Padil on the outskirts of the city, the passengers said they needed to go to Murudeshwar. Mr. Rehman then turned the vehicle towards Murudeshwar.

The passengers did not go towards the temple on reaching Murudeshwar and asked Mr. Rehman to continue driving towards Honnavar.

Suspecting intention of the passengers, Mr. Rehman made a detour and started driving towards Mangaluru. The passengers then started to assault him while he continued on the wheel.

Mr. Rehman stopped the vehicle and managed to draw the attention of the police and people gathered nearby.

The Manki police of Uttara Kannada district chased the three passengers and arrested them for offences punishable under Sections 394 and 311 of Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Rehman, he said, who had injury on his right hand was treated at the local hospital. “We are thankful to the police for the swift action. We received good support from the taxi men of Uttara Kannada,” Mr. Kumpala said.

He cautioned taxi drivers against going ahead with the drive if it was different from what it has been booked for.

Mr. Kumpala said that three weeks ago, the driver of a taxi booked from Mysuru was assaulted and the passengers abandoned the vehicle in Maddadka in Dakshina Kannada.

“We need to be more cautious while going on a long taxi drive,” Mr. Kumpala said.

