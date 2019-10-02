Taxi hub likely at NMPT

New Mangalore Port Trust has proposed to have a taxi hub outside the port for cruise tourists who can then visit tourist places nearby on their own.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, NMPT Chairman A.V. Ramana said that the proposed taxi hub would have taxis and autorickshaws. “These vehicles will be for those adventurous tourists who are interested in exploring the city independently,” he said.

This taxi hub would be in addition to the services of pre-paid taxis and tourist buses that are now used by tourists after they land at Berth No 4 of the port.

On the proposed exclusive gate and dedicated road for tourists, Mr. Ramana said that the firm that had designed the facility in Cochin Port has been asked to submit a report. “We have planned to have the gate and road by 2020-21,” he said.

This year, he said, the port was expecting 26 cruise vessels. The first cruise vessel will come on November 4. On that day, the port will deploy extra security personnel to facilitate easy movement of pre-paid taxis and buses from the Mallya Gate. The truck traffic on that day will be diverted to other gates of the port.

Mr. Ramana said that he will shortly write to the Chief Secretary about the proposed helicopter service for tourists to visit Kukke Subrahmanya, Mookambika Temple, Sringeri Sharada Peetam, Bekal Fort and the Thousand Pillar Basadi in Moodbidri.

Chettinad Mangalore Coal Terminal Ltd., he said, will commence on October 20 the operation of mechanised berth for handling coal. With this, the problem faced because of coal dust will come to an end.

As part of Swacchata Pakhwada between September 16 and September 30, NMPT personnel held cleaning programmes at Tannirbhavi Beach, APMC, Meenakaliya village, NMPT School and Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 areas. NMPT held elocution and drawing competitions for children. NMPT staff enacted street plays against the use of plastic, Mr. Ramana said.