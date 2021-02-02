Taxi driver dies after being hit by bus

MANGALURU

02 February 2021 00:34 IST

A 38-year-old taxi driver from Bengaluru who was crossing the road near Kaikamba Junction of Bilinele village in Kadaba taluk on Monday died after being hit by a KSRTC bus.

The Kadaba Police gave the name of victim as Bhootesh P.J. The incident occurred at around noon. The police said that an injured Bhootesh was treated first at the government hospital in Kadaba and then shifted to the Government Wenlock Hospital here, where he died. The police have registered a case against KSRTC bus driver Raghu under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.

