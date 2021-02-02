Mangaluru

Taxi driver dies after being hit by bus

A 38-year-old taxi driver from Bengaluru who was crossing the road near Kaikamba Junction of Bilinele village in Kadaba taluk on Monday died after being hit by a KSRTC bus.

The Kadaba Police gave the name of victim as Bhootesh P.J. The incident occurred at around noon. The police said that an injured Bhootesh was treated first at the government hospital in Kadaba and then shifted to the Government Wenlock Hospital here, where he died. The police have registered a case against KSRTC bus driver Raghu under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2021 12:34:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/taxi-driver-dies-after-being-hit-by-bus/article33722028.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY