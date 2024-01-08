Tax sleuths conduct inspections on commercial establishments around Nethrani island

January 08, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sleuths from the Commercial Tax Department, Karnataka, conducted inspections of several hotels, restaurants, bakeries and resorts engaged in providing accommodation and other hospitality services around Nethrani island near Murudeshwar.

According to the officials, the purpose of the special operation was to take up pre-emptive measures to plug possible tax evasion.

These entities have resorted to suppression of taxable turnover during the peak holiday season including Christmas and New Year celebrations, said officials.

Officers of the Enforcement Division of the State conducted the inspection in different parts of the State.

During these operations, the officers reportedly unearthed suppression of taxable turnover to the tune of ₹150 crore.

The modus operandi included outright suppression of turnover, retention of collected tax, wrongful claim of input tax credit, misclassification of rate of tax, and so on, according to the officials.

Some of the entities employed modern technology to store the details of the suppressed turnover, said the officials. The officers seized incriminating material stored in laptops, mobile phones, and storage devices.

The officers were successful in unearthing the suppressed turnover effected through QR codes. The robust analytical platform has immensely contributed in identifying the cases vulnerable for evasion.

The processing of the seized material and regular books of accounts is under way to quantify the quantum of tax evaded. Many taxpayers have started discharging the tax liability voluntarily on an ad-hoc basis, according to officers.